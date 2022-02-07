Woolworths Group has refreshed its corporate logo, to better reflect the positive impact the group aspires to have.

Anyway, here’s the logo:

The traditional Woolworths supermarket logo will remain; this is only for the ASX-parent company.

CEO Brad Banducci said this is a reflection of a shift in the company’s goals.

“The last two years have been a period of immense change. As a team we’ve not only had to navigate a pandemic, but we’ve also made significant changes to the shape of our group and the businesses and platforms within it,” he said.

“It’s been an era of care for people, as well as partnership, innovation, inclusion and sustainability and being connected by a shared purpose has never been more important.

“It is the power of ‘We’ in terms of creating better experiences together for a better tomorrow that is represented in our new group brand identity. It’s a symbol of the positive impact that we aspire to have and the purpose that unites us.”