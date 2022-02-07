HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Woolworths Group Changes Its Logo

Woolworths Group Changes Its Logo

By | 7 Feb 2022

Woolworths Group has refreshed its corporate logo, to better reflect the positive impact the group aspires to have.

Anyway, here’s the logo:

 

The traditional Woolworths supermarket logo will remain; this is only for the ASX-parent company.

CEO Brad Banducci said this is a reflection of a shift in the company’s goals.

“The last two years have been a period of immense change. As a team we’ve not only had to navigate a pandemic, but we’ve also made significant changes to the shape of our group and the businesses and platforms within it,” he said.

“It’s been an era of care for people, as well as partnership, innovation, inclusion and sustainability and being connected by a shared purpose has never been more important.

“It is the power of ‘We’ in terms of creating better experiences together for a better tomorrow that is represented in our new group brand identity. It’s a symbol of the positive impact that we aspire to have and the purpose that unites us.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:Major Management Shakeup At Big W
Bunnings Named Australia’s Strongest Brand
Wesfarmers Likely To Win Priceline Bid As Woolies Drop Out
Omicron Crippling Aussie Retail Supply Chains, Workforce
ACCC To “Name And Shame” Retailers Gouging On COVID Tests
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinse Winter Olympics A Big Problem For Samsung & Panasonic
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Aussie Privacy Watchdog Wins Case Against Facebook
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Which OZ Distributor Was So Concerned About Their Reputation That They Lied To Google?
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Has Channel Nine Just Burnt $2 Million?
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Insider Tips March 8 As Next IPhone Announcement
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinse Winter Olympics A Big Problem For Samsung & Panasonic
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As the Winter Olympics kick off in China big brands such as Samsung, Panasonic and Intel appear to have taken...
Read More