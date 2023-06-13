In trialling a new in-store camera system to help monitor stock levels, over 500 mini cameras have been mounted on shelves in the Wetherill Park store. These “bite-sized” cameras are set up on the underside of shelves near price tags, and are used to take photos every hour to allow staff to easily see which items need restocking. A spokesperson has said customers can notice them on every shelf in each aisle.

“We’ve recently begun a trial of new camera technology at the store to assist our teams by reducing manual processes and with replenishment tasks, such as real-time inventory management and restocking prioritisation.”

“This is expected to improve product availability throughout the day for all our customers, not just at regular intervals.”

“We’ll listen to feedback from our Wetherill Park customers and team members over the coming months before assessing our next steps.”

Any customers that are captured by the cameras will be silhouetted out.

Signage has also been placed outside to notify customers of the trial prior to entering the store.