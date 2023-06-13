HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Twitter’s New CEO Takes Over: “Literally Everything Is Possible”

By | 13 Jun 2023

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has officially started her role as the chief executive tasked with steering “Twitter 2.0” into the unknown future.

Yaccarino led global ad sales for NBCUniversal before being hired by Musk to rebuild the crumbling social media empire. Musk will continue to lead the company’s product and engineering teams, while Yaccarino will control the rest.

In her first email to Twitter employees, titled, ‘Building Twitter 2.0 Together’, Yaccarino shared the “mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication”, among other flowery goals.

“We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise,” she writes. “That’s OUR reality.”

Elsewhere, she notes “when you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible” and, “it’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.”

At least we know she’ll be good on the TED Talk circuit.

Read the full email below.

Building Twitter 2.0 Together

Hello Twitter!

People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.

From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.

Enter Twitter 2.0.

Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality.

When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this.

The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.

We need to think big.

We need to transform.

We need to do it all together.

And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.

That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.

So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.

Linda



