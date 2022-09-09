HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Woolies, Big W Suppliers Urged To Complain To Arbiter

Woolies, Big W Suppliers Urged To Complain To Arbiter

By | 9 Sep 2022

The independent arbiter for Woolworths has urged suppliers for the supermarket and Big W to bring complaints to her directly, assuring them she is not accountable to anyone at the company, and will keep their confidence.

Helen McKenzie was appointed as the company’s Code Arbiter in 2020, but has received very few supplier complaints, despite growing friction between suppliers and supermarkets. This led her to believe they are keeping silent over fear of reprisals.

“Although the [Food and Grocery] code required Woolworths to appoint and resource the Code Arbiter, I operate independently of Woolworths – I am not employed by Woolworths, I do not report to Woolworths and I am not accountable to anyone in Woolworths in relation to the exercise of my powers under the code,” she wrote in a letter to suppliers.

“I am required by the code to keep confidential any information provided to me by a supplier and I will always do so, unless the supplier consents to its disclosure for the purpose of resolving a dispute. It is an express requirement of the code that Woolworths not unduly influence or attempt to unduly influence the code arbiter in the performance of the Code Arbiter‘s functions.

“I have had Woolworths‘ full support from the outset, and at no time since my appointment has it interfered, or attempted to interfere or influence the exercise of my responsibilities as code arbiter.”

The Food and Grocery Code of Conduct was launched in 2015. Since then, the code has been reviewed to allow complaints to be reported without arbiters having to reveal the complainant.

“Recently my role has been expanded beyond the formal requirements of the code and I am now able to receive and respond to informal complaints or requests for assistance from suppliers in relation to code matters,” McKenzie said.

“I am available to talk with or meet with any supplier who wishes to informally and confidentially raise concerns, including to report code-related bad behaviour or inappropriate conduct by Woolworths.

“This opportunity to raise matters informally with the Code Arbiter is in addition to, and not instead of the avenues already available to suppliers to raise issues directly with Woolworths‘ buying teams or Woolworths’ senior management or through the Woolworths Supplier Speak Up channel.”



