Netflix, who has recently looked to tap into the success of the gaming market, are widening their offering with the announcement of 10 new titles for it’s Netflix Games Platform.

The new titles, which are all mobile games like the rest of the Netflix Games Platform library, were announced during GameSpot’s Swipe Mobile Showcase. Netflix’s titles played a major part in the showcase, alongside other announcements such the reveal of a new Call of Duty mobile game.

The title drawing the most attention was Desta: The Memories Between. Originally showcased at Geoff Keighly’s Summer Game Fest earlier in the year, it sports unique, turn-based, roguelike gameplay that is based around tossing a ball. It also has a deep story, telling the tale of a girl who has lost her father, and is on her way home.

Desta: The Memories Between is set to launch exclusively on the Netflix Games Platform on September 27. It will then launch later on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Lucky Luna is a 2D platformer with a cute and ambient design that will also launch exclusively with Netflix Games. However, Netflix has said this title will be available immediately.

The addition of the new titles has brought the Netflix Games platform library to a total of 32 games, all of which are available to Netflix users for free with their subscription.

Netflix is making a push for the mobile gaming market, which makes up 52% of all gaming revenue as of last year. That being said, a report from Apptopia found that less than 1% of all Netflix users actually played the games.

Netflix launched the service among other things to combat falling subscriber numbers, with the hope that a gaming offering would make the streaming service more attractive as competitors ramp up their own offerings.