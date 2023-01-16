Samsung Australia is tipped to release three new models of their Galaxy S23 smartphone, powered by Android 13, early in February 2023, however there is the possibility that the S24 Plus could scrapped from their 2023 line-up in Australia.

When ChannelNews officially approached Samsung Australia’s communications team re the model mix for Australia we were told as late as last week, and just days out from the launch, “We are still working on this.”

This is despite other senior executives telling us there “Is a possibility” that there will only be two models in the Australian range of Galaxy devices released, including a premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a basic Galaxy S24, which appears to replace the Samsung FE (Fan Edition) models launched in the past.

A key feature of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a 200-megapixel camera powered by a new Samsung chipset.

It will also feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution and 2200 nits’ brightness.

There are also two 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The S23 Ultra will also sport a quad camera system and the battery is set to have a capacity of 5000 mAh and support 25W fast charging and at least 15W wireless charging.

A key design feature is a triple camera combination on the rear of the S23 and S23 Plus, which has a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

The 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch screens on the S23 and S23 Plus, if it’s launched in Australia, will offer Full HD+ resolutions and AMOLED panels that support a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition to supporting 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, the S23 and S23 Plus will have cut-outs for the front-facing camera.

The S23 will have a 3900 mAh battery, while the S23 Plus will house a 4700 mAh battery.

The South Korean business is also looking to grab a larger share of the accessory market in Australia, with the business set to roll out more new accessories for their devices than ever before. They will include regular Snap-On protection covers as well as a set of premium-priced flip cases.

Among the new colours are Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (cream), Botanic Green and Misty Lilac (pink or lavender).