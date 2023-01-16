Australia’s top twenty digital advertisers spent their social media budgets almost entirely with Meta, according to new research.

Over the last six months of 2022, 63 per cent of social media advertising spend by these companies was with Facebook.

Instagram advertising accounted for 27 per cent, making that nine out of every ten dollars being spent with Meta platform.

By comparison, TikTik netted just 7 per cent of this spend and Snapchat 3 per cent.

These companies aimed their digital advertising spend at social media, with 78 per cent spent on social, with the remaining 22 per cent to web and mobile sites.

The top twenty digital advertisers spent over $244 million over the six-month period. A breakdown of brands and spend between platform is below.

“With a unique set of benefits that traditional digital channels sometimes struggle to match, social media is expected to play an even bigger role in driving brand awareness, generating leads, and building closer customer relationships for 2023,” said Eugene Du Plessis, regional director for Pathmatics, who conducted this research.

“These platforms allow for highly-specific targeting options and from what I’ve been told, is an easier process when it comes to running campaigns from a placement, payment and measurement perspective.

“For the year ahead, it is likely that we will see a rise in engagement across TikTok in particular – a platform which is growing in popularity and reaching millions of millennial and Gen Z Aussies every day.

“With the same audience demographic as TikTok, it will also be interesting to see how Snapchat performs and whether the platform will make a conscious effort to get in front of brands, advertisers, publishers, and investors to increase their prominence.”