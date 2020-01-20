HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Will Google’s Next Smartphone’s Include a 5G Chipset?

Will Google’s Next Smartphone’s Include a 5G Chipset?

By | 20 Jan 2020
, , , ,

Global internet search giant Google announced a midrange lineup for the first time last year.

Now, fans are expecting the company to release a follow-up this year as well.

According to reports, the 2020 smartphone releases are expected to be titled Pixel4a and Pixel 4a XL, which are already in development with Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 765 chipsets.

Google has a knack for naming their phones after fishes – we have Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble. The first one is the device with the SD730 platform, which is set to complete against the Galaxy A71 in the midrange market at an affordable price.

Additionally, Redfine and Bramble both include Snapdragon 765 – but XDA-Developers have revealed the first one is made by FIH Mobile, a company owned by Foxconn. The only details currently known is that it’s being developed on Android 10.

The latter, however, lacks any information but speculation is that one device is a development board and the other is the actual Pixel 4a XL.

If the model really does incorporate Snapdragon 765, a chipset with an integrated 5G modem, the device may be ranged in the upper-midrange pricing.

It would also separate itself from competition with devices like Oppo Reno3 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Sonos CEO Has A Massive Whinge, As Google & Amazon Strip Sales
Samsung S20 Leak Reveals Snapdragon, 12GB RAM
Optus’ 5G Video Call Test A Success
Google Hits $1 Trillion In Value: Joins Apple, Amazon & Microsoft
Fitbit Quietly Adds Sleep Apnoea Tracking On Its Wearables
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon
Brands JBL Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
Apple iPhone’s Price Change Explained
Apple Brands Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/
Need A Breath Of Fresh Air? AO Air Has You Covered
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
Samsung Reimagines Clothing Care With Innovation
Brands Connected Home Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/
Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief In Management Shakeup
Appointment & Jobs Brands Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon
Brands JBL Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JBL Flip 5 speakers are selling for just $120 on Amazon right now – a bargain considering the speaker comes...
Read More