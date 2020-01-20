Will Google’s Next Smartphone’s Include a 5G Chipset?

Global internet search giant Google announced a midrange lineup for the first time last year.

Now, fans are expecting the company to release a follow-up this year as well.

According to reports, the 2020 smartphone releases are expected to be titled Pixel4a and Pixel 4a XL, which are already in development with Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 765 chipsets.

Google has a knack for naming their phones after fishes – we have Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble. The first one is the device with the SD730 platform, which is set to complete against the Galaxy A71 in the midrange market at an affordable price.

Additionally, Redfine and Bramble both include Snapdragon 765 – but XDA-Developers have revealed the first one is made by FIH Mobile, a company owned by Foxconn. The only details currently known is that it’s being developed on Android 10.

The latter, however, lacks any information but speculation is that one device is a development board and the other is the actual Pixel 4a XL.

If the model really does incorporate Snapdragon 765, a chipset with an integrated 5G modem, the device may be ranged in the upper-midrange pricing.

It would also separate itself from competition with devices like Oppo Reno3 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite.