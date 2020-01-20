Midea Crowdfunds Ahead Of Oz Expansion

China’s largest air conditioner exporter Midea has turned to crowdfunding site Indiegogo to fund a brand new Window Unit ahead of the company’s expansion into the Australian market.

Coming off the back of its a partnership with English Premier League Football team Manchester City, Midea is has posted its ‘first U-shaped window AC’ on Indiegogo.

Due to launch in the coming days, the Midea AC unit features a quick 3-step installation design and smart assistant compatibility with Alexa and Google Home.

Reportedly nine times quieter than conventional window AC units, the Midea system allows does not fully obstruct the window, therefore, allowing fresh air to blow in whether in use or not.

The unit has a cooling capacity of up to 12k BTU, capable of covering an area of 23 square meters.

Midea follows the likes of JBL using Indiegogo to crowdfund new products and engage with a different market segment.