HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Air Conditioning And Heating > Midea Crowdfunds Ahead Of Oz Expansion

Midea Crowdfunds Ahead Of Oz Expansion

By | 20 Jan 2020
, , , , , , , , , ,

China’s largest air conditioner exporter Midea has turned to crowdfunding site Indiegogo to fund a brand new Window Unit ahead of the company’s expansion into the Australian market.

Coming off the back of its a partnership with English Premier League Football team Manchester City, Midea is has posted its ‘first U-shaped window AC’ on Indiegogo.

Due to launch in the coming days, the Midea AC unit features a quick 3-step installation design and smart assistant compatibility with Alexa and Google Home.

Reportedly nine times quieter than conventional window AC units, the Midea system allows does not fully obstruct the window, therefore, allowing fresh air to blow in whether in use or not.

The unit has a cooling capacity of up to 12k BTU, capable of covering an area of 23 square meters.

Midea follows the likes of JBL using Indiegogo to crowdfund new products and engage with a different market segment.

About Post Author
Journalist
, ,
You may also like
Midea Appliance Prices Questioned As They Try To Take On Local Retailers
Aldi Special Buys Keep It Cool
LG Unveils First Voice-Activated AC Range
LG Take On Samsung With New Smart Appliances
Hisense Launch New Custom Oz AirCon Range
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon
Brands JBL Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
Apple iPhone’s Price Change Explained
Apple Brands Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/
Need A Breath Of Fresh Air? AO Air Has You Covered
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
Samsung Reimagines Clothing Care With Innovation
Brands Connected Home Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/
Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief In Management Shakeup
Appointment & Jobs Brands Industry
/
January 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker On Sale: Amazon
Brands JBL Latest News
/
January 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JBL Flip 5 speakers are selling for just $120 on Amazon right now – a bargain considering the speaker comes...
Read More