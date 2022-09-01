Motorola has continued its spree of mid-range and budget releases into the Australian market, with the moto g32 being the latest bang-for-buck entertainment machine.

The $299 smartphone is available from today. As has been made evident by the company’s recent releases, providing users with cheap access to premium entertainment has become a priority for Motorola.

“Entertainment has become a huge part of our lifestyle and we’ve designed the moto g32 to not only deliver on these features, but to also keep up – all without the hefty price tag,” says Head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, Kurt Bonnici.

“We know our consumers are knowledgeable and practical about technology and use their devices as a tool to share content and ideas, but also want bang for their buck. This is why we’re so excited to launch the moto g32 in Australia. It’s a device that has been designed for the modern mid-tier consumer.”

At only $299, the moto g32 overqualified for its price tag, with a long resume of impressive and surprisingly premium specs.

The new budget handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ ultra-wide display, which combined with a 90Hz refresh rate, make it ideal for seamless navigation and gaming on the go.

Dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support are set to provide users with a full, clear soundscape whilst streaming music and movies, with deep bass and cleaner vocals and dialogue.

The advanced triple camera system boasts a 50MP main sensor, which supports Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low light sensitivity than standard pixels, resulting in more vibrant photos. Ultra-res mode ensures clear outdoor photos in bright light, even when photo’s need to be cropped.

Paired with the main sensor is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

At the heart of the g32 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, which is rather impressive in this price range. Even the recently released and similarly priced g62 only has a Snapdragon 480. However, you don’t get 5G with the g32.

The best part of this being a budget handset, other than the price of course, is the massive 5,000mAh battery you just don’t get in premium smartphones. Combined with TurboPower 30 charging, if you do finally run out of juice, you’ll be back and ready to go in a matter of minutes.

The moto g32 is available in Mineral Grey and Satin Silver from today at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and the Lenovo online store for only $299.