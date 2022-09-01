Quang Nguyen the GM of Product ANZ & Group Digital has quit Melbourne based distributor Cellnet to join Optus in a brand-new roll.

Nguyen who leaves Cellnet at the end of September is set to join Optus as the Director of a new division called Home and Smart Spaces Devices.

The move comes as executives at IFA 2022 claim that 5G is set to play a key role in delivering a new generation of smart home capability and that in 2023 Australia will see the launch of several new products that all talk to each other through a single app.

At IFA today, Samsung rolled out a new SmartThings capability that hooks up 12 brands including archrival LG to their connectivity app.

Speaking to ChannelNews Nguyen said “I am really looking forward to this role as there is a lot happening in this space”.

Recently ChannelNews tried out the Optus 5G Nokia Hub for the home. We were not only blown away by the speed that the device delivers, but we were also able to link multiple users to the device and still get over 400Mbs.

Last year Ookla revealed that Optus was delivering Australia’s fastest 5G mobile network speeds, with homes who have taken up the Optus Nokia Home Hub now able to ditch their NBN network.

The test was based on 330,000 user-initiated 5G speed tests between January to June, Ookla claimed Optus had a speed score of 296.7 — with a median speed of 323.94 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22 Mbps.

Telstra came in second with a speed score of 280.42, the median download speed of 3014.14 Mbps and the median upload speed of 27.16 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in third with a speed score of 189.25, median download of 201.89 Mbps and median upload speed of 17.27 Mbps.