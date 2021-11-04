The smartphone market in Australia is still suffering from major chip shortages but this has not stopped brands such as Samsung carving out market share with their new foldable smartphones in particular their Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Yesterday senior US executives from Motorola questioned Australian journalists about the Z Flip 3, it’s design and what they thought was the future for foldable devices.

Among the images shown was their own Razer foldable device which was a flop in Australia.

Executives refused to say why they thought the device failed after trying to question journalists about the Razr and why Tech journalists though the device had failed.

Overall, most journalists agreed that there was a future for “flip” type devices however several journalists claimed that the jury is still out on foldable devices similar to the Samsung ‘Fold’.

Globally several markets are still suffering from a chip shortage, according to a report from Counterpoint Research, with overall sales being slightly lower in Europe and slightly higher in the U.S.

In Australia Motorola is up over 80% while demand for Apple devices is down on previous new iPhone launches due in part to a lack of stock.

In Europe, Samsung, high risk Chinese brand Xiaomi, and Apple led the European smartphone market in Q3 (July, August, and September).

Even though Samsung saw a decline from the immediately preceding quarter, the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 3 delivered new sales in the flip category with several brands now working to deliver product that will compete head on with Samsung.

The U.S. market remains dominated by Apple and Samsung, with Motorola the standout brand due to their recent surge in growth in the value and affordable premium markets. The Company is currently planning the launch of new 4G and 5G models in Australia.

Missing from the charts in Australia is Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo and Realme.

In Australia Samsung has had a lot of success with their A-Series models with both Motorola and TCL mobile targeting this mid-range market.

The problem for TCL is that their Alcatel range is in decline with the new low-cost TCL models failing to deliver the growth that the Alcatel brand delivered.

Compounding this is a decision by JB Hi Fi to stop ranging TCL mobiles online.

.

Counterpoint Research Associate Director Jan Stryjak said in a release, “Apple, was boosted by the launch of the iPhone 13 towards the end of the quarter. The iPhone 12 was launched in early Q4 2020. Samsung retained its top spot having largely recovered from its supply woes earlier on in the year. But it was still down both annually and sequentially. Having said that, it could have been worse had it not been for the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, particularly in Western Europe.”

In the U.S., the market consolidated around larger brands and cheaper carrier-branded phones. Cheap Android phones from Motorola, TCL, and OnePlus helped push those companies’ sales up. On the premium side, Apple’s iPhone 13, though it launched at the tail-end of the quarter, managed to account for 17% of the company’s sales.

Missing in the US market is Oppo Vivo and Realme due to trade problems between the USA and China and the rejection by consumers of Chinese branded products.

Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said, “The U.S. market is continuing on an upward trend in 2021. Apple and Samsung continued to lead in Q3 2021, accounting for 77% of total shipments. Both saw strong YoY growth at 9% and 18% respectively. Despite shortages, Apple’s iPhone 13, which was launched late in the quarter, contributed to 17% of the OEM’s total sales in Q3”.

“We expect to see continued strength in iPhone 13 sales as we enter the holiday quarter. Samsung was also able to have a successful launch of its latest foldable devices and has had success in pushing its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Samsung A32 5G, through carriers”.