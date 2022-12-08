With customisable avatars and memojis becoming more and more popular, WhatsApp became the latest in line of apps to add them for users.

You can now create a digital representation of yourself that you can use across the app.

The feature, already available on fellow Meta-owned services Facebook and Instagram, has been advertised online in the beta version of the app in the past few months.

You can use your custom avatar as your WhatsApp profile picture or share it as one of 36 different stickers.

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits,” WhatsApp said.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family.

“It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.

“For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we’ll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.”

WhatsApp says that the new feature is rolling out to users everywhere starting today.

Make sure to update your WhatsApp to the latest version of the app to use this feature.