Home > Latest News > LG Display To Launch Large Micro Lens OLED Panels

LG Display To Launch Large Micro Lens OLED Panels

By | 8 Dec 2022

LG Display’s large OLED panels that use micro lens array technology will launch into the market in 2024, according to current client orders.

The South Korean display leader first showcased a 77-inch OLED screen that used the technology — which boosts brightness by up to 20 per cent, while also increasing power efficiency — at industry event SID 2022 in May.

LG Display’s two major OLED panel customers, LG Electronics and Sony have no plans to use the technology in their 2023 television lineup, so it is expected to debut in 2024 televisions.

Micro lens array (MLA) uses lenses to bends the light’s trajectory, increasing luminance efficiency by capturing more light.

LG Display also applies deuterium on its OLED panels (branded as OLED EX), a process which increases brightness from 800nit to over 1,000nit.



