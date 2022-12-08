ChannelNews is set to take a NewsFeed break between the 19th of December and the 3rd Of January when we return with direct reporting from CES 2023.

During this period, we will still post stories and breaking news which can be accessed via the web site.

When we return, we will deliver live coverage every day from CES which is shaping up to be an interesting show.

According to the CTA organiser of the US event they are looking to double the numbers of people who attended last year’s event. More than 100,000 attendees, a third of whom will be from outside the U.S are set to visit the show.

Last year had around 45,000 attendees, and still well off the high-water mark of the 2020 show, which had upwards of 170,000 visitors.

CES 2023 will occupy upwards of 1.4 million square metres, an increase of 50% over last year’s show — and due in no small part to the relatively new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre, which has 600,000 square feet of exhibition space.

One of the downsides of the event for CE retailers and distributors is that CES appears to have become a default event for car manufacturers as auto shows are cancelled around the world.

This year’s event is looking like some of the biggest innovations for cars are being revealed at CES.

Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, will be giving a keynote address, where he will unveil the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept, the company’s electric pickup truck is set to debut in 2024.

Another keynote will be delivered by Oliver Zipse, the chairman of BMW AG.

The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre — which only opened last year — is sold out and will have upwards of 300 exhibitors, according to the CTA. Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Volkswagen are all registered to attend.

On the CE front can expect showcases of flagship 2023 TVs from LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony as well as the latest from the likes of TCL.

There will be plenty in the way of new audio announcements too, from brands such as Sound United with new Bowers & Wilkins products as well as archrival Harman with new JBL offerings.

Australian Companies Swann Communications and Cygnett will also be there.

CES officially takes place between Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th January 2023, though the ‘Media Days’ which kick off on the 2nd of January, the third in Australia is when we will really kick off our coverage.