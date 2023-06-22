The first Nintendo Switch was launched six years ago, and there is still no word of a predecessor, however, many have speculating a successor could arrive by the end of 2024.

There have been many rumours circulating, but the device doesn’t have a confirmed release date, however, it has been six years since the release, and two years since the last revision

There are also very limited cues as to how much a new console could cost, however with the Switch costing $469.95 AUD, the Switch Lite costing $329.95 AUD, and the OLED costing $539.95, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a new console at above $600.00 AUD.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to boast new specs, but there are obviously no confirmed details as of yet.

The new console is expected to be powered by an upgraded version of the Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, and support a 4K resolution.

There are also reports it could feature support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology, which uses AI and upscaling technology to boost frame rate without impacting visual.

There are rumours Nintendo have been asking developers to make new Nintendo Switch games 4K ready in docked mode, and claims that up to 11 game studios have access to an official 4K supported development kit.

Many have been curious as to what games could be part of the Switch 2, noticing Nintendo have been suspiciously quiet surrounding the follow up to Super Mario Odyssey.

The company does have a wide breadth of IPs to choose from with launching future games, plenty of genres and many opportunities for sequels.