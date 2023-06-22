Lenovo have announced Luke Skinner will be joining the team as the new Head of Commercial Channel & Distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

This comes as Sunny Gandhi is stepping into the regional role of One Channel Lead for Greater Asia Pacific.

Luke will become responsible for driving the Lenovo 360 Global Channel Framework across ANZ, bringing with him over 15 years experience in the channel space, having worked with major technology organisations throughout Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

He was Head of Distribution since 2021, and was crucial in the company’s efforts to establish itself within the regional partner ecosystem.

He will now be overseeing the local 360 team, drive innovative channel support, and management, able to provide easier access to the entire product and service portfolio of Lenovo.

“I am excited to take on such a crucial role within Lenovo and lead our commitment to the success of our valued local partners even further. I am proud of the strides we have made with Lenovo 360 in ANZ and can’t wait to continue this journey, driving operational excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional results for our entire partner ecosystem. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to seize new opportunities and solidify Lenovo’s position as a leader in the industry,” Luke said.

Sunny had spent over half a decade driving the ANZ Channel & Distribution strategy, and has been upgraded into a regional role.

“Luke has played a key role in establishing the Lenovo 360 framework in Australia and New Zealand and has significantly strengthened our connections across the region. With his unwavering commitment and acute understanding of the ANZ landscape, I couldn’t be more confident of the success his leadership will bring to Lenovo, our valued partners, and distributors. I am excited to collaborate with our dedicated teams across Asia Pacific, fostering synergy, and propelling Lenovo to new heights,” said Sunny.

Luke has also successfully launched many key initiatives around as a service offering and partner enablement programs. He also serves as a committee member of the Women in Lenovo Leadership (WILL) program.