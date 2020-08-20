HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Wearables Could Help Fight COVID-19: Fitbit Study

Wearables Could Help Fight COVID-19: Fitbit Study

By | 20 Aug 2020
, , , , , ,
Fitbit Versa smartwatch fitness tracker wearables

A new study involving Fitbit smartwatches is investigating whether wearables can detect, track, and trace COVID-19 and similar infectious diseases.

Fitbit is working with the Scripps Research Translational Institute and Stamford Medicine to support research into the role of wearables in helping contain the spread of viral outbreaks, including donating devices to at-risk communities such as frontline health workers.

Scripps has recently launched an app called DETECT for wearables that aims to track customers’ wearable health data to better detect viral diseases. According to Dr Eric Topol, Director and Founder, previous research has been promising.

“From our previously published work, we know that data collected from consumer wearables can significantly improve the prediction of influenza-like illness.

“We see an enormous opportunity to enhance disease tracking for improved population health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are pleased to join this new consortium to bring value to the research community.”

James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said the company is proud to work with leading names in medical research to help fight the pandemic.

“By bringing together these and other leaders in scientific research, we hope to rapidly advance science and innovation in the fight against COVID-19 by promoting consumer participation in critical research efforts, supporting frontline healthcare workers with donated wearable devices, and sharing learnings quickly and openly across research partners,” he said.

Jennifer Radin, epidemiologist at Scripps, says 24/7 access to real-time data from wearables could help speed up illness detection.

“When people get an infection, their resting heart rate tends to increase and their daily activities will change, as will sleep patterns.

“By leveraging wearable technology that a large share of our population is already using, public health officials may be able to identify influenza-like illness rates faster and more precisely than what is currently possible,” she said.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
No More Buttons On Next Gen Fitbit Smartwatches: Leaks
The Reject Shop
‘At Home’ Purchases Drive The Reject Shop Sales Up 7.1%
Fund Will Enable Financial Certainty For Aus Screen Industry: Govt
Fitbit Premium Hits 500K Paid Subscribers In Less Than A Year
Consumer Confidence Improves For First Time In 2 Months
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

nbn logo and person
ACCC Wants Feedback On NBN Standards, Pricing Proposals
ACCC Broadband Services Communication
/
August 20, 2020
/
BlackBerry 5G With Android Coming After TCL Pass License
Communication Latest News Smart Phones
/
August 20, 2020
/
Fortnite Lawsuit Judge Ruled For Apple In Previous Case
Apple Gaming Latest News
/
August 20, 2020
/
Bunnings & Officeworks Earnings Up 13%, Kmart Group Slumps
Industry Latest News
/
August 20, 2020
/
Samsung Expands Family Hub Smart Fridge Line
Connected Home Kitchen Latest News
/
August 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

nbn logo and person
ACCC Wants Feedback On NBN Standards, Pricing Proposals
ACCC Broadband Services Communication
/
August 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The consumer watchdog is seeking feedback on proposals from NBN Co to resolve concerns around wholesale NBN service standards and...
Read More