Home > Latest News > We Love You; We Love You Not, Rio Sound & Vision Marriage Back On

By | 22 Jan 2024

We love you; we love you not, now it appears that Yamaha and Melbourne based Rio Sound and Vision are back in love, with the retailer set to range Yamaha’s extensive range of home audio products including their new 5 CD stacker that is already on back order.

According to Yamaha, they are relishing the opportunity to use a large in store footprint in the recently renovated Rio Sound & Vision store, which has recently undergone a multi-million-dollar refit.

The relationship between Yamaha and the Paul Riachi run retailer, went pear-shaped after senior management from Harvey Norman, who were desperate to drive traffic to their Preston store which is right opposite the RS&V store, basically threatened Yamaha with insiders, telling ChannelNews at the time that the big retailer was upset that Yama products were being sold at a competitors store right across the street from a Harvey Norman store.

The rest is history with a new relationship now in the making which Riachi claims he “Is looking forward to”.

Among the new Yamaha products being ranged by RS&V is the award-winning AVENTAGE range of AV Receivers.

Yamaha management claim that RIO Sound and Vision has one of the largest showrooms in the world, themed to deliver an experience unparallelled anywhere for their products.

Yamaha has been a leading manufacturer of home audio products for decades and still produces some of the most sought-after premium audio products such as their recently announced CD-C603 5-Disc CD changer.

The internal layout of the circuitry has been changed from previous models, allowing for even better sound quality, says Yamaha.

The front panel also features a USB port that supports high-quality playback of music files stored on memory devices, including formats such as WAV, FLAC, and WMA, as well as the standard MP3 and AAC.ew.

Released in 2010 Yamaha’s range of AVENTAGE receivers have, been one of the benchmarks for home entertainment and will now be included in a number of the theatre rooms at RIO Sound and Vision.

In addition, you can expect to see Yamaha’s extensive sound bar offering, Hi-Fi products and their MusicCast suite of products.

Simon Goldsworthy, General Manager of Home Audio at Yamaha told ChannelNews “When we stepped into the RIO showroom in Preston, we felt like we were stepping into something special”.

“Not only was everything presented so engagingly, but the theming of the theatre rooms, every theatre room, was something I have never experienced before, here or overseas”.

Yamaha is a premium brand, and it was clear that with what Paul and his team have done with the store, it seemed to me a place that deserves Yamaha products, and Yamaha products deserve to be in such a great store and presented in this way. So, it was just a natural fit that we should again be dealing with RIO.”

“It’s an absolute honor and we welcome Yamaha with open arms. RIO Sound and Vision is fast becoming one of the most desired Audio-Visual Retail environments in Australia, our clients are now far reaching and are deserved of the best available in-Home Cinema and HiFi,” said Paul Riachi.



David Richards
