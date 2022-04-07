HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > VLC Media Player Used For Chinese Cyberattacks

VLC Media Player Used For Chinese Cyberattacks

By | 7 Apr 2022

An infamous Chinese hacking group named Cicada has been using the good old VLC Media Player to deploy malware onto computers across at least three continents.

The hacker group is allegedly affiliated with the Chinese government, and has been known as menuPass, Stone Panda, APT10, Potassium, and Red Apollo since its inception in 2006.

According to Bleeping Computer, “the targets involve a wide range of entities involved in legal, governmental, or religious activities. Non-governmental organisations have also been targeted.” Once the hackers gain access to a machine, they have been discovered to control it for up to nine months. They can gain access to all files, download anything at will, and scour systems processes.

Targets have been discovered in the US, Hong Kong, India, Italy, and Canada.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Google Buys $7.4 Billion Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant
Telstra CEO Warns Of Cyber Crime Rise Around War
Official Beijing Olympics App Is A Security Nightmare
83 Per Cent Of Aussies Worry About Being Tracked Online
New Android Malware Puts Aussies At Risk
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

How The Pandemic Has Changed Tech Buying
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Penn: $132M Tax Won’t Stop Telstra’s Digicel Takeover
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Telstra Activates SMS Scam Filter
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Chrome OS 100th Update, New Chromebook Features
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
Samsung Phones Vulnerable To Attackers
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

How The Pandemic Has Changed Tech Buying
Latest News
/
April 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians have upgraded the home internet, bunch more devices, became more reliant on smartphones, embraced touchless payments, made telehealth appointments,...
Read More