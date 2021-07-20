HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jul 2021

Some US tech companies have expressed disappointment with a Federal Court ruling that blocks new applications to a program that protects child immigrants from deportation.

A group of states is suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former president Barack Obama in 2012.

Google said it had long argued in support of the program and was very disappointed by the decision.

Twitter said so-called “dreamers” and immigrants make the US and Twitter better.

