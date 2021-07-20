Queensland business technology solutions company Data#3 has reported full-year profit of A$36.8 million, an increase of eight percent.

The company was hit by the global chip shortage, causing delivery delays of some products during the second half of the financial year.

Data#3 said the shortages coincided with a spike in demand for services traditionally experienced during Q4, resulting in bigger-than-expected back orders.

The back orders are expected to reap $3 million, which will show up in next year’s results.