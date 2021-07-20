HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Data#3 Marks Profit Increase

Data#3 Marks Profit Increase

By | 20 Jul 2021

Queensland business technology solutions company Data#3 has reported full-year profit of A$36.8 million, an increase of eight percent.

The company was hit by the global chip shortage, causing delivery delays of some products during the second half of the financial year.

Data#3 said the shortages coincided with a spike in demand for services traditionally experienced during Q4, resulting in bigger-than-expected back orders.

The back orders are expected to reap $3 million, which will show up in next year’s results.

About Post Author
You may also like
Dicker Data Wins Top Honours In Lenovo Awards
Tech Stocks Hit Again On ASX
Data#3 Says ‘No Way’ After Order To Pay Drug Seller $76K
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Secures Court Order To Take Down Malicious Domains
Industry Latest News
/
July 20, 2021
/
US Tech Companies Disappointed With DACA Deportation Ruling
Industry
/
July 20, 2021
/
Altium Says No Suitable Bid From Autodesk – Shares Droop
Industry
/
July 20, 2021
/
IAC Releases Cybersecurity Report
Cybersecurity
/
July 20, 2021
/
Watch Jeff Bezos Fly To The Edge Of Space Tonight
Industry Latest News
/
July 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Secures Court Order To Take Down Malicious Domains
Industry Latest News
/
July 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit has secured a court order to take down “homoglyph” ­– or imposter – domains used in...
Read More