US E-Commerce Sales Up In 2020

By | 11 Jun 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: US e-commerce sales are anticipated to jump 18 percent this year, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced more shoppers online.

E-commerce researcher eMarketer says that, despite the increase, it’s not enough to make up for the overall hit that the US retail sector will take this year.

The research firm estimates US retail sales will drop by 10.5 percent in 2020 to US$4.89 trillion – a level not seen since 2016.

E-Marketer says US e-commerce sales will climb by 18 percent to reach $709.78 billion, representing 14.5 percent of total US retail sales.

