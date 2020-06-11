HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Chromebook Demand Surges

Chromebook Demand Surges

By | 11 Jun 2020
, , , , , , ,

TAIPEI: Demand for mobile computing devices from global education sectors has been rising with Chromebooks currently seeing the highest shipments, according to a DigiTimes report.

The Chromebook surge comes as many schools worldwide have been adopting online learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand is expected to drive up mobile computing device shipments to the worldwide education sector in 2020 by 32.3 percent on year to reach 42.1 million units. HP is expected to be the biggest supplier with Quanta Computer tapped to make the devices. 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Acer’s Revenues Up 21.1% Y-o-Y In May
Sales At JB HI-FI & The Good Guys Surge By Over 20%
Telstra’s Belong Heads For Full Digital Support Model
Netflix Donates $1 Million To Support Oz Film & TV Workers
Consumer Sentiment Rebounds 16.4%, Close To Pre-COVID-19 Levels
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Poly Snares First Zoom Rooms Certification In E-Meeting Boom
Camera Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/
Razer Launch Universal Gaming Controller for Android Phones
Accessories Gaming Gaming Controllers
/
June 11, 2020
/
Acer’s Revenues Up 21.1% Y-o-Y In May
Acer Laptops Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/
Intel Heralds New Ultra-Thin & Dual-Screen Notebook Niche
Components Intel Laptops
/
June 11, 2020
/
Google Launches Public Android 11 Beta Program
Android Google Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Poly Snares First Zoom Rooms Certification In E-Meeting Boom
Camera Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Poly [formerly Plantronics and Polycom) has announced its new video bars and video conferencing systems have become the first Zoom...
Read More