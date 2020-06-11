Chromebook Demand Surges
TAIPEI: Demand for mobile computing devices from global education sectors has been rising with Chromebooks currently seeing the highest shipments, according to a DigiTimes report.
The Chromebook surge comes as many schools worldwide have been adopting online learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The demand is expected to drive up mobile computing device shipments to the worldwide education sector in 2020 by 32.3 percent on year to reach 42.1 million units. HP is expected to be the biggest supplier with Quanta Computer tapped to make the devices.