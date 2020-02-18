Uniden Release High-End, Ultra-Compact Smart Dash Cams

Uniden is releasing two new high-end series of ultra-compact smart dash cams – the Dash View (DV) 30 featuring a 2.5K Video Resolution Font Camera and the Dash View 30R with Full HD 30fps rear camera – built for bright and low-light conditions and sports a 140-degree wide angle lens.

Built using Japanese engineering technology and designed for Australian road conditions, the slim and stylish design can be discreetly positioned inside vehicles for a better in-car experience.

Set to hit shelves sometime in late February, the DV30 can be picked up for $399.95, while the DV30R will retail for $499.95. Both models include a 32 Micro SD card and Hard Wire Kit.

“The Dash View will particularly appeal to design conscious luxury vehicle owners who are after a device they can integrate into their car without fuss or intrusion across the windscreen,” said Brad Hales, Uniden national marketing communications manager.

“The key with our new Dash View range is that it allows drivers to record everything on the road without even knowing they have a dash cam there, ensuring you are protecting your version of events on the road when needed.”

The addition Sony’s Starvis Image Sensor provides back-illuminated pixel technology used in CMOS image sensors for optimum video quality and with WDR, allowing you to capture clearer vision in bright and low-light environments.

This premium technology ensures the DV30 and DV30R deliver high video quality in visible-light and near infrared light regions.

“Dash View has parking mode with an included hardwire kit, allowing you to record when you are away from the vehicle, and to capture incidents that may cause damage to vehicles while parked on the street and in carparks,” Hales added.

“This can help to provide evidence to insurers and relevant authorities. The free DashView App enables playback of video as it happens for instant visual verification via your smart device.”

The Dash View range also comes with additional features such as safety speed/red light camera warnings, which are kept up-to-date by Uniden’s support team, voice guidance control using the Smart One Touch function, in-built GPS and Dual Band Wi-Fi providing users with Fast Data Transfer functionality to Android and iOS smartphone devices using the DashView App.