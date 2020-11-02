HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Is Xiaomi Launching A Foldable Smartphone?

2 Nov 2020
Budget smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi could soon venture into the foldable device market, with development evidence found in code for the MIUI 12.

XDA Developers, a mobile software forum, spotted the code which strongly suggests development is underway for a foldable smartphone codenamed ‘Cetus’.

Folding capabilities are reportedly referenced numerous times in the code.

The information found embedded in the code suggests the phone will run Xiamoi’s MIUI on top of Android 11 and will have a 108MP camera and will run a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

“We’ve examined code within MIUI 12’s latest China Closed Beta for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, and found some more clues for the device and some of its specifications. Cetus is clearly a foldable, as the device returns a true value for the method called isFlodAbleDevice (likely a typographical error, intending to mean isFoldAbleDevice),” the XDA report reads.

“There is a bunch of other code, related to monitoring the display fold and identifying changes to the folding state, which gives us confidence towards the claim.”

Chinese-owned Xiaomi previously released a concept device, the Mi Mix Alpha, with a flexible OLED display.

‘Cetus’ is also tipped to have a number of other features which would indicate a premium price tag.

However Xiaomi have not given any indication of a future launch date for a foldable device. However with the number of foldable smartphones currently on the market, 2021 could be a likely launch year.

Read More