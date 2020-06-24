Turnbull Takes On Trolls
SYDNEY: Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s latest venture involves taking on the trolls – ie, those nasties who try to get under your skin on the Internet.
Turnbull is backing a A$19 million funding round for Silicon Valley start-up, Sentropy, which has made an AI platform for spotting and reporting malicious content online.
The company was co-founded by John Redgrave, a former executive at big-data analytics company Palantir, which is helping to build a coronavirus tracking tool for the USA‘s Trump Administration.