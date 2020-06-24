China Hits Back At Cyberattack Claims

SYDNEY: China is expected to come down heavily on Australian exports as tensions heat up over claims it was responsible for state based cyber-attacks on our government agencies and businesses.

The Morrison government hasn’t directly named China, nevertheless the accusations through the Strategic Policy Institute and cybersecurity experts have sparked angry denials on involvement from Beijing.

Primary industry exporters are concerned the ramp-up in rhetoric could lead to tariffs or import bans like those imposed on our barley growers.