HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Chromebooks > TSMC Confirm Chip Shortage Will Last Until 2023

TSMC Confirm Chip Shortage Will Last Until 2023

By | 16 Apr 2021
, , , , , , ,

The CEO of the world’s largest chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., has echoed recent claims from Intel’s CEO that the worldwide chip shortage will last into 2023.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei told Bloomberg they are running their factories at “over 100 per cent utilisation”, and despite planning to spend AUS$38 billion on upgrade in 2021, the shortage will continue for the foreseeable future.

“We see the demand continue to be high,” Wei said. “In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we’ll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit.”

TSMC’s shortage has been a blow for the many companies it supplies chips for, including Apple, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Qualcomm.

This week, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger told The Washington Post it will take “a couple of years” before it is be back to capacity.

“I think this is a couple of years until you are totally able to address it,” he said. “It just takes a couple of years to build capacity.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Intel CEO Says The Chip Shortage Will Last “A Couple Of Years”
Global Chip Drought Is Affecting Australia’s NBN
Acer Looks On The Bright Side
US Industry Wants Biden To Help End Chip Shortage
Laptop Vendors To Hike Prices, Graphics Cards Supply In Jeopardy
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Landmark Decision: Federal Court Finds Google Misled Millions of Australians
ACCC Breaking News Google
/
April 16, 2021
/
Struggling To Get An ROI On Their 5G Investment, Telstra Is Back Chasing ‘International’ Deal
Latest News
/
April 16, 2021
/
Samsung Unveil Smaller, Improved Capacitor For Smart Phones And Self-Driving Vehicles
Breaking News Components Industry
/
April 16, 2021
/
LG Just Released Their $115,000 Rollable TV In The US
8K TV Latest News LG
/
April 16, 2021
/
Audi First To Get In-Car Sonos
Latest News Sonos
/
April 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Landmark Decision: Federal Court Finds Google Misled Millions of Australians
ACCC Breaking News Google
/
April 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Federal Court handed down a landmark ruling today, finding that Google misled millions of Android users with its collection...
Read More