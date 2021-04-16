Samsung Electro-Mechanics has today announced the creation of a tiny, high-capacity multilayer ceramic capacitor, a vital component in electrical devices.

The capacitor regulates the flow of a current, this new one is just 0.2 by 0.4 mm, with 1.0 microfarad capacity, and 6.3 voltage.

A multilayer ceramic capacitor regulates a current’s flow in a circuit, making it a core component within electric devices, such as smartphones, home appliances, and electronic vehicles.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ new capacitor is 0.4 millimeter long and 0.2 mm wide. The capacitor also has a 1.0 microfarad capacity and 6.3 voltage.

Samsung says the capacitor will be used in future autonomous vehicles and mobile devices.

“The latest capacitor is the industry’s first product that boasts a smaller size, a larger capacity and an improved rated voltage,” Samsung Electro-Mechanics components business head Kim Doo-young said.

“The company will continue to take the lead in the industry by investing resources in self-developing technologies and materials required to develop high-end products.”