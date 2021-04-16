HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Breaking News > Samsung Unveil Smaller, Improved Capacitor For Smart Phones And Self-Driving Vehicles

By | 16 Apr 2021
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has today announced the creation of a tiny, high-capacity multilayer ceramic capacitor, a vital component in electrical devices.

The capacitor regulates the flow of a current, this new one is just 0.2 by 0.4 mm, with 1.0 microfarad capacity, and 6.3 voltage.

Samsung says the capacitor will be used in future autonomous vehicles and mobile devices.

“The latest capacitor is the industry’s first product that boasts a smaller size, a larger capacity and an improved rated voltage,” Samsung Electro-Mechanics components business head Kim Doo-young said.

“The company will continue to take the lead in the industry by investing resources in self-developing technologies and materials required to develop high-end products.”

