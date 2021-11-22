Dyson is hoping to get a headstart on the future of retail, opening its first virtual reality store, where you can ‘try’ a range of Dyson items before buying them.

The store works with an Oculus headset and Dyson’s own Demo VR app, and will initially feature three hair care machines, with vacuums, air purifiers and more coming to the store.

You can, of course, also buy these products through the VR store.

“As engineers we are concerned with improving things and that includes how people understand our products,” James Dyson said of the store.

“We have been harnessing powerful virtual reality technologies to engineer new products in our labs for many years, now we are applying those same technologies to reinvent how people explore our products.

“Our customers increasingly want to buy directly from us, which makes sense, because we created the technology and we are best placed to look after them.

“We are also trying new ways to explain our technologies through our hair salons, testing zones in stores, online live streams, and 1:1 live video.”

This store comes hot on the heels of Dyson’s first ever demonstration store and service centre in Australia, which opened last month in Castle Hill, Sydney.