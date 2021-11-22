HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Try Out A Virtual Blow Dryer At Dyson’s New VR Store

Try Out A Virtual Blow Dryer At Dyson’s New VR Store

By | 22 Nov 2021

Dyson is hoping to get a headstart on the future of retail, opening its first virtual reality store, where you can ‘try’ a range of Dyson items before buying them.

The store works with an Oculus headset and Dyson’s own Demo VR app, and will initially feature three hair care machines, with vacuums, air purifiers and more coming to the store.

You can, of course, also buy these products through the VR store.

“As engineers we are concerned with improving things and that includes how people understand our products,” James Dyson said of the store.

“We have been harnessing powerful virtual reality technologies to engineer new products in our labs for many years, now we are applying those same technologies to reinvent how people explore our products.

“Our customers increasingly want to buy directly from us, which makes sense, because we created the technology and we are best placed to look after them.

“We are also trying new ways to explain our technologies through our hair salons, testing zones in stores, online live streams, and 1:1 live video.”

This store comes hot on the heels of Dyson’s first ever demonstration store and service centre in Australia, which opened last month in Castle Hill, Sydney.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account
Facebo… Sorry, ‘Meta’, Is Retiring Oculus
Dyson Moves To Sell Direct
Zuckerberg Shows Off Bulky VR Prototype
Take A Look At Dyson’s New Roomba Rival
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Talent Shortage Forces Telstra, Optus To Pay Workers More
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Amazon Senior Execs Charged With Drug Smuggling
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
TCL Follow Up 8K TVs Release With First 8K Streaming Service
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Interdyn Launches Black Fortnight Campaign
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The news that Tim Swann, the Chairman and owner of Melbourne-based Cygnett, was killed at the weekend in a tragic...
Read More