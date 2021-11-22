The news that Tim Swann, the Chairman and owner of Melbourne-based Cygnett, was killed at the weekend in a tragic motor bike accident has sent shock waves through the consumer electronics industry.

He was young, ambitious and a risk taker in both his personal and business life, claim people who knew him.

He was also enthusiastic and a key figure at Cygnett, where he drove design and innovation that saw the Company emerge as a major player in the accessories market.

Stephanie Ogden, the long-time CEO of Belkin said, “It’s tragic such a loss to the industry.”

Bruce Thierbach, the former General Manager of JB HI-Fi, is a person who worked with Tim Swann from those early days in 2005 when he first approached the big consumer electronics retailer with his products.

He was an innovator who will be missed. He drove the business and was responsible for the success of Cygnett. He was also young and energetic, and he had worked out what the market wanted, and he delivered the right products.”

Another senior retail executive who worked closely with Cygnett said, “He was the engine room at Cygnett. When he walked away from working with his father David Swann at Swann Communications back in early 2003, he took a gamble that he could succeed in the accessories market.

“He created great packaging and he got the right product onto shelves. This worked for both Cygnett and retailers.”

His LinkedIn profile describes him as an experienced business owner with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications industry.

He was skilled in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), negotiations, budgeting, business planning, and advertising.

He is described as a strong entrepreneurship professional with a bachelor’s degree focused on Marketing, Management, Accounting from Bond University.

It was his passion for trail bike riding that resulted in the crash that took his life.

He was also a keen skier and we talked extensively about his passion for Heli skiing and his love of the sport.

The last time I saw Tim Swann was at CES and the passion for his Company and the people he had around him was clear.

He knew what he had to do and where he wanted to go.

At the time, he was opening up international markets and had invested heavily in marketing Cygnett in Las Vegas, and that included sponsoring a bus in the big city.

Since we published our breaking news story about his tragic death there has been a major outpouring of grief by retailers and competitors, all who credit Tim Swann as having done a great job.

He will be missed.