Teoh Capital, the family company of TPG founder David Teoh, is in due diligence to acquire David Jones.

According to the AFR, Teoh is in competition with private equity investor Anchorage Capital, who are considering a consortium offer with other property investors.

David Jones would be an odd purchase for Teoh, who has traditionally invested in software-as-a-service companies, and not in brick-and-mortar retail companies.

South African owners Woolworths Holdings’ CEO Roy Bagattini was in Australia last week, looking for potential suitors.

Last month he said, in the retailer’s annual report, that the department store giant is in a favourable financial position to sell.

“Whilst we will continue to refine our strategies, our focus is now primarily on execution, and we have already made demonstrable progress in this regard over the past year,” he wrote.

“David Jones is now debt free, self-funding, and has a clear roadmap to improving profitability, and as such, we are in a favourable position to explore all future options in respect of this business, and how best to further unlock value for the group and our shareholders.

“Having successfully executed against our balance sheet and income statement priorities, we are now evaluating all possible ­options to unlocking value for Woolworths Holdings and its shareholders.”