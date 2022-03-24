BatSense by Smart Cricket is the latest in technology set to revolutionize the sporting world. Advancements such as LED and camera stumps as well as temperature tracking have made the sport more enjoyable for the viewers and umpires.

Smart Cricket however have developed BatSense as a way of improving the game for players and coaches alike. The device connects to the handle of the bat and measures aspects of the players performance such as max bat speed, backlift angle, rotation at impact, follow through angle, impact time, speed at impact and much more.

This data is tracked and can be viewed via Smart Cricket smartphone app. This information can then be used by players and coaches at both a casual and professional level to easily identify areas in which they need to improve and alter their game accordingly.

The app also offers users a wide variety of news and activities cricket lovers enjoy.

“Smart Cricket is an App for every Cricket lover with an interactive home screen for holistic user engagement. News feed, Live scores, Blogs, Quiz games and a whole lot of engagement for each and every consumer,” states Smart Cricket.

Smart Cricket also offer BatSense API’s that allow for data tracking via bowling machines and simulators, as well as augmented reality practise.

Use of BatSense and Smart Cricket is already popular at the highest level, with news of stars such as David Warner using the device in the 2019 ICC World Cup, as well as widespread use in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Growth of the company since the initial conceptualisation has been massive, with Smart Cricket documenting over 10,000 units sold and more than 10,000 active users. They have also developed smart stumps, are prototyping BallSense, HelmetSense and ShoeSense technology, and are looking to expand into other sports such as football, baseball, and golf.

Smart Cricket are looking to revolutionise the sporting world by giving coaches, players and viewers alike the opportunity to boost on-field performance.