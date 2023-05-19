See below the specifications for both:

Technics EAH-AZ80, $300

10mm aluminum diaphragm drivers

JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls

LDAC Bluetooth codec support

Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint

Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling

Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”

Customizable controls

Seven sizes of silicone eartips

IPX4

Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case

Wireless charging

Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

Silver and black

Technics EAH-AZ60M2, $250

8mm drivers

JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls

LDAC Bluetooth codec support

Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint

Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling

Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”

Customizable controls

Seven sizes of silicone eartips

IPX4

Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case

Wireless charging

Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

Midnight blue, silver, and black

These new models allows users to express their own style, along with enjoying impeccable sound quality.

Technics have utilised 55 years of experience to bring pure audio to their products.

Technics Product Marketing Manager, Aaron Waters has said, “This new generation has enhanced smart features including advanced JustMyVoice technology for clear calls, industry-leading noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint connection for up to three devices and long battery life up to 25 hours. The earbuds are enclosed in a stylish and ergonomic design, with a housing that makes them stable and extremely comfortable for extended wear, and seven earpiece sizes ensure the perfect fit.”

“Contemporary earbuds have become an indispensable part of our lives. We are using wireless earbuds at different times of the day and for different purposes – for good noise-cancellation on the commute, as reliable microphones for meetings, to connect to multiple sources, and to deliver sweat-resistant, effective sound when working out.”

“With this in mind, Technics has designed the next generation of true wireless earbuds with an emphasis on adaptability, ensuring they work effectively across environments and lifestyles. It’s essential to have earbuds that avoid the need to switch between different headphones or sacrifice on sound quality, comfort or features.”

The EAH-AZ80 costs $499 RRP, available in deep black and silver.

The EAH-AZ60M2 costs $399 RRP, available in black, silver and midnight blue.

Both will become available in Australia from July at selected Technics audio specialist retailers.