New Wireless Earbuds That Can Connect Three Devices At Once

By | 19 May 2023

Technics have released two brand new models of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, and along with improvements in sound quality and battery life, these two (EAH-AZ80 and EAHAZ60M2) are also the first wireless earbuds to expand Bluetooth Multipoint from two simultaneous connections, to three.

This would allow the earbuds to stay connected to two smartphones and a laptop, or a laptop, a phone, and a TV, without the need to disconnect and reconnect when changing devices.

These two model both include wireless charging, which made its debut to Technics wireless earbuds this year. They are protected against SOME water exposure using an IPX4 rating and come with wear sensors, enabling auto-pause and playing of music when inserted or removed.

Both support the LDAC Bluetooth codec for hi-res playback up to 24-bit/96kHz.

The EAH-AZ80 also features a new 10mm aluminum diaphragm dynamic driver, set to offer lower distortion and a smoother sound.

It has also been claimed a redesigned shape offers more comfortable fit, the EAH-AZ80 featuring material known as “Concha Fit Foam.”

See below the specifications for both:

Technics EAH-AZ80, $300

  • 10mm aluminum diaphragm drivers

  • JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls

  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support

  • Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint

  • Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling

  • Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”

  • Customizable controls

  • Seven sizes of silicone eartips

  • IPX4

  • Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case

  • Wireless charging

  • Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

  •  Silver and black 

Technics EAH-AZ60M2, $250

  • 8mm drivers

  • JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls

  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support

  • Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint

  • Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling

  • Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”

  • Customizable controls

  • Seven sizes of silicone eartips

  • IPX4

  • Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case

  • Wireless charging

  • Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

  • Midnight blue, silver, and black 

These new models allows users to express their own style, along with enjoying impeccable sound quality.

Technics have utilised 55 years of experience to bring pure audio to their products.

Technics Product Marketing Manager, Aaron Waters has said, “This new generation has enhanced smart features including advanced JustMyVoice technology for clear calls, industry-leading noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint connection for up to three devices and long battery life up to 25 hours. The earbuds are enclosed in a stylish and ergonomic design, with a housing that  makes them stable and extremely comfortable for extended wear, and seven earpiece sizes ensure the perfect fit.”

“Contemporary earbuds have become an indispensable part of our lives. We are using wireless earbuds at different times of the day and for different purposes – for good noise-cancellation on the commute, as reliable microphones for meetings, to connect to multiple sources, and to deliver sweat-resistant, effective sound when working out.”

“With this in mind, Technics has designed the next generation of true wireless earbuds with an emphasis on adaptability, ensuring they work effectively across environments and lifestyles. It’s essential to have earbuds that avoid the need to switch between different headphones or sacrifice on sound quality, comfort or features.”

The EAH-AZ80 costs $499 RRP, available in deep black and silver.

The EAH-AZ60M2 costs $399 RRP, available in black, silver and midnight blue.

Both will become available in Australia from July at selected Technics audio specialist retailers.



