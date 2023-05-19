New Wireless Earbuds That Can Connect Three Devices At Once
Technics have released two brand new models of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, and along with improvements in sound quality and battery life, these two (EAH-AZ80 and EAHAZ60M2) are also the first wireless earbuds to expand Bluetooth Multipoint from two simultaneous connections, to three.
This would allow the earbuds to stay connected to two smartphones and a laptop, or a laptop, a phone, and a TV, without the need to disconnect and reconnect when changing devices.
These two model both include wireless charging, which made its debut to Technics wireless earbuds this year. They are protected against SOME water exposure using an IPX4 rating and come with wear sensors, enabling auto-pause and playing of music when inserted or removed.
Both support the LDAC Bluetooth codec for hi-res playback up to 24-bit/96kHz.
The EAH-AZ80 also features a new 10mm aluminum diaphragm dynamic driver, set to offer lower distortion and a smoother sound.