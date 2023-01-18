The evolution of modern technology has gone from pc to smartphone and now heads to smart glasses as the central information device, Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon has outlined at the annual World Economic Forum.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, Amon declares the next major shift is the “merging of physical and digital spaces”, adding that smartphones have been held back by the limitations of screen size, and that smart glasses are something his multinational is “very passionate about”.

Qualcomm already have a strong background in mobile chips and have been investing in AR and VR in preparation.

“It’s going to happen,” the CEO insists, mentioning the metaverse as a virtual reality space users can interact and trade separate to actual reality.

Also speaking at the Davos forum, Sunil Bharti Mittal, the chairman of Indian group Bharti Enterprises, spoke about the spread of 5G comm tech, explaining how countries like India will now enjoy the same service as those in more developed nations.

“We will see democratising of the massive amount of available products and services that are currently [only] available to the elite or the wealthy,” he says, explaining people in rural India will gain access to advanced medical services through remote tech supported by 5G.

Mittal also explained that innovations such as remote surgery, autonomous driving and drone management will build quickly due to the 5G network his corporation is backing heavily.

He adds that emerging nations such as India are now in a situation to take advantage of these innovations, especially using metaverse technology. He also says India “definitely benefits from the conflict” between Washington and Beijing, as the US wants to shuffle a lot of things from China to India.