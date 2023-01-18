Shriro has tapped Winning Group veteran James Malone as its new national sales manager.

Among numerous roles across the Winning Group, Malone was most recently third-party logistics commercial manager for Winning Services.

He previously held varied roles across the group, including senior partner relationship manager, general manager of Appliances Online Commercial and partner relationship manager of Appliances Online.

With Shriro, Malone will be responsible for the retail operation of Omega Appliances within the Australian region.

“I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into this exciting role and ensuring the Omega and Robinhood brands remain a trusted choice by Australian consumers,” Malone said.