E3 Gaming Expo Killed Off

E3 Gaming Expo Killed Off

By | 13 Dec 2023

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that E3, one the biggest gaming trade events, has been abandoned.

The news was shared in a social media post, and via the Washington Post, in an article called ‘E3, once gaming’s biggest expo, is officially dead.’

CEO and President of the ESA, Stanley Pierre-Louis said, “After more than two decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the US and global video game industry, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has decided to bring E3 to a close.”

“We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion. We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

He later emphasized “companies now have access to consumers and to business relations through a variety of means, including their own individual showcases.”

On social media, the ESA revealed, “After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories.”

ReedPop, the parent company to GamesIndustry.biz was scheduled to run E3 2023, following an online version of the event 2021, and two cancellations in 2020 and 2022.

2023’s show was cancelled in March, and at the time Pierre-Louis said the ESA remained, “committed to providing a platform for industry marketing.”



