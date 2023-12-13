Netflix has released global midyear viewer data for every title on the service for the first time, with the company claiming this will become a regular thing.

‘The Night Agent’ was the most-watched title globally for the first half of this year, having generated 812.1 million hours of viewing.

Following that was season two of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ as well as ‘The Glory,’ a South Korean series. ‘Ginny & Georgia’ garnered the biggest audience if all seasons of a show are considered.

This disclosure follows a months long fight with Hollywood labour unions and major studios. Two strikes resulted in both writers and actors winning more compensation for their work, and their pay hinges on a greater disclosure of US viewer data by services.

Now, viewers, suppliers, and competitors are getting an insight into what people are watching with the semiannual “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.”

Co-CEO at Netflix Ted Sarandos said, “Over the last 16 years of streaming one constant has been people asking for more viewership data.”

He claimed the lack of transparency created “mistrust over time” with creatives.

For years, the streaming giant refused to share these figures, with other streaming services following suit. Hollywood’s creative community reportedly initially appreciated it.

Recently, writers and producers have criticised Netflix, arguing audience data was being hidden to avoid paying more for successful titles.

More data has started being disclosed by the company, including audience figures for a handful of popular titles, as well as weekly top 10 lists revealing the most watched titles in English and other languages.

Netflix also publishes these lists for individual countries, however the hours viewed are not included.

The top 10 lists provide people with an idea of what shows are popular, however, figures for the vast majority of titles available are not offered.

The recently released data covers over 18,000 titles, which includes thousands generating between 50,000 and 100,000 hours.