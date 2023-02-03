The new MXN10 and AXN10 network players from Cambridge Audio serve up high-res network streaming at affordable price.

One thing that seems to keep music fans that want the best quality away from high-res audio equipment is often the cost. Many seem to see their smartphone as enough of a network player to carry their musical needs, adding Bluetooth speakers into the equation as they see fit.

Still, if you want to access platforms such as Spotify, Apple Airplay 2, Roon, Chromecast, Tidal, Qobuz and your home network, you need wireless speakers that support all of those, as well as loseless playback. Then, adding a network system into the equation hits your pocket hard.

Thankfully, we’re hitting a time when more accessible options are emerging, with availability to almost everything without the fancy touchscreen, such as the NAD CS1 network player. Now respected company Cambridge Audio have entered the race.

Serving up anything from your own digital music collection to internet radio and digital streaming platforms, these units offer a simple control method via the StreamMagic app.

The AXN10 joins the company’s AX series of integrated amplifier, CD player and tuners as a dedicated streaming option.

Meanwhile, the MXN10 serves up the same functionality and features, in a more compact unit.

Both offer a lot of bang for your buck. As company CEO Stuart George says, “At Cambridge Audio we believe in offering our listeners choice. It’s essential to offer diverse routes to the music you love. We’re delighted to expand the StreamMagic family.”

Both units are expected to be available from March. While Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed, the AXN10 is set at US$599 and the MXN is US$499.