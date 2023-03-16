HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tesla Hit With ‘Right To Repair’ Lawsuits

Tesla Hit With ‘Right To Repair’ Lawsuits

By | 16 Mar 2023

Tesla has been hit with two separate class action lawsuits that allege the car maker is illegally curbing competition for maintenance and replacement parts for its vehicles.

As a result, Tesla users are being forced to wait longer and pay more for repair services.

“Tesla needs to open up its ecosystem and allow competition for the servicing of Tesla [vehicles] and sales of parts,” said plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Ruan of Freed Kanner London & Millen, who filed one of the suits.

The other was filed by McCune Law Group. Both suits were filed in California.

According to one suit, Tesla drivers have “been forced to pay supracompetitive prices and suffer exorbitant wait times to maintain and repair their Tesla vehicles”.

The suit credits this to “Tesla’s monopolisation and restraint of the markets for compatible replacement parts (“Tesla-Compatible Parts”) and maintenance and repair services (“Tesla Repair Services”) for Tesla vehicles.”

The proposed class actions will include anyone who has paid Tesla for repairs or parts since March 2019. Neither lawsuit specified a damages amount, but Ruan said the potential class includes “hundreds of thousands of Tesla owners and lessees” meaning it’s likely to be a hefty fine, if proven in court.

The lawsuits also call for Tesla to make its repair manuals and diagnostic tools “available to individuals and independent repair shops at a reasonable cost.”

Tesla is yet to respond to either suit.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Chinese EV Brands Will Dominate By 2026: Gartner
Twitter Is Broken
Twitter Earnings Drop 40%, Musk Selling Coffee Maker
Twitter Fires Further 10% Of Workforce
Starlink Downloads Slow In OZ, Still Beating Broadband
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Boost Mobile Boss Calls Optus “Arrogant”, “Detached From Reality”
Latest News
/
March 16, 2023
/
IPhone 15 Pro Models Likely To Cop Price Rise
Latest News
/
March 16, 2023
/
Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.5%, Another Rate Hike Likely
Latest News
/
March 16, 2023
/
Motorola Slash Price Of Razr Foldable
Latest News
/
March 16, 2023
/
ARN Ends 2GB’s 18-Year Radio Reign
Latest News
/
March 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Boost Mobile Boss Calls Optus “Arrogant”, “Detached From Reality”
Latest News
/
March 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Boost Mobile founder and CEO Peter Adderton has taken a number of swipes at Optus and its leadership, after winning...
Read More