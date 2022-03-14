Australia’s biggest telco has launched a program aimed at helping Australian small and medium-sized businesses reach an untapped marketplace off million.

Telstra Plus Market gives these businesses the opportunity to market to the more than four million Telstra customers signed up to its rewards loyalty program.

“It works like this – small and medium businesses can easily create offers that enable Telstra plus members to earn Telstra Plus points, offers which are then exclusively available to registered Telstra Plus Market customers,” explains Megan Bonighton, Telstra’s Customer Management and Loyalty Executive.

“Customers can then earn Telstra Plus points when they take up the offer with those participating businesses.

“A florist could market a special offer on a bunch of roses for 10 points for every $1 spent. The Telstra Plus customer will then receive Telstra Plus points if they take the offer up. Those points can then be redeemed in the Telstra Plus Rewards Store for the latest tech, devices and accessories.”

The offers will target Telstra Plus members’ preferences, meaning SMBs will be able to tap an engaged market (hopefully) interested in their products.

“We know from our own research that COVID lockdowns placed significant financial pressure on small business, with almost 60 per cent reporting a decline in revenue,” Telstra’s Group Executive of Consumer and Small Business, Michael Ackland explains.

“We want to help the many thousands of small business owners across the country get back on their feet.”

The program begins this month.