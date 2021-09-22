Fly under the radar mobile phone brand TCL, who earlier today released a sub $300 5G smartphone is looking to become a key mobile brand in Australia taking on other challenger brands such as Motorola.

In some markets of the world TCL who are already a major player in the TV market holding second place in the USA market is already outperforming, Apple in some mobile phone markets such as Mexico, while holding 4th spot in the US mobile market.

During an exclusive interview today with Stefan Streit, General Manager Global Marketing TCL Communications ChannelNews we were shown a prototype of a TCL version of the new Samsung 5G Flip phone that according to research is proving popular with females.

According to Streit the new shape and form factor launched by Samsung is set to change the market for smartphones going forward as brands struggle to innovate further with current technology.

The TCL Flip version that has indicative pricing of around US $799 is not going to be launched for at least 18 months as TCL at this stage do not have the brand clout to compete with a Samsung.

Streit, said that the Shenzhen based TCL already owns several patents on flip and foldable smartphones, and that a consumer who can spend $799 US on a Flip phone will go out and spend $1,000 on a Samsung Flip now.

He said that TCL wanted to bring the price down on Flip phones making them affordable for the mass market where TCL is currently getting traction.

Speaking about the Australian market he said “We have invested in the Australian market in the past and we will continue to invest. We are continuing with our Alcatel brand while growing demand for our new range of TCL products”.

He said that TCL was currently working with carriers in Australia as well as the likes of Harvey Norman in the mass retailer channel with several new TCL products including tablets set to be launched this year”.

He said that the market for TCL products was among consumers who are looking for key features such as an excellent display, 5G and a good camera.

“Consumers are happy with the cameras we have delivered in our TCL smartphones as well as the high-quality display”.

He admitted that in the US market where TCL mobiles are proving popular in the affordable premium and budget markets, the Company has benefitted from the strong presence of TCL TV’s which battle with Samsung and LG for the number one and two spots. Last year TCL was the #2 TV brand in the world behind Samsung, this year they are battling with LG and Sony with the brand pivoting between third and second.

In Australia the transition of TCL Mobile to new management following the exit of former CEO Sam Skontos has seen the business build closer ties with their local TCL TV and appliance business.

Currently the mobile business is headquartered in Sydney while the TV and appliance business is in Melbourne. TCL also make the Ffalcon TVs sold at JB Hi Fi.

Joseph Corrente the Marketing Manager at TCL Mobile Australia said “We hope to launch a new tablet range shortly along with an education program for consumers. We want to show how TCL mobile customers can easily connect with a TV or other display device”.

He said that the local business is currently working with both carriers and retailers to launch new TCL product.

He said that the local business is currently working with both carriers and retailers to launch new TCL product.

Earlier today, the company announced the newest edition to their range with a 5G capable mobile phone which Vodafone instantly priced at $299 despite a recommended retail price of $349.

The TCL 20 R 5G has a triple camera as well as an impressive display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, plus access to NFC to allow for tap-and-go mobile payments with Google Pay, you can also connect easily with a TCL TV allowing owners to stream content from their mobile to a larger display.