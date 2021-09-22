Should Foxtel follow Sky TV’s rumoured lead and launch their own 4K High-Definition TV?

We have just seen the launch of the new Foxtel iQ5 box fox but how about a TV that eliminates the need for a box, with the processor storage and all the Foxtel software built into a 120Hz Ultra High-Definition 4K TV.

By having a box and a 4K TV offering Foxtel services, and access to content over a high-speed IP broadband network, could create leverage for the News Corp controlled network, with content partners allowing Foxtel to become the one stop service for streaming content as well as global and local news.

Known in the business as “prominence” the move would allow Foxtel to partner with content providers such as HBO who are yet to make a decision as to whether they will launch their own streaming service in Australia or the likes of Disney who have seen a drop off in subscription numbers recently.

Netflix an early player in the streaming market have been striking deals with hardware makers to make their services more visible to consumers, including via buttons featured on remote controls, apps on more TV’s and in some markets, they are now moving back to giving away free trials of Netflix in an effort to bolster their direct sell subscription services.

Up until now, Foxtel has traditionally focused on sport as their $1 drawcard with the rights to NRL, AFL and Formula One delivering big audience and anchor subscribers.

Of late the battle has changed with the entry of new players such as Disney +, Paramount + and the likes of Britbox competing for Foxtel subscribers.

Foxtel has responded with apps such as Kayo and Binge which have been a spectacular success for the network who will shortly launch a News Streaming app.

Foxtel is also investing in new streaming technology and content a move that allows them to deliver a superior picture experience.

Shortly Fetch will launch a new Mighty streaming box with W6 streaming, a bigger processor and a more robust streaming capability.

According to sources Sky is preparing to launch its own smart televisions in what the Financial Times claims is Sky’s boldest moves yet to win viewers in an intensifying battle with streaming services.

Sky was founded by Rupert Murdoch and News Corp the majority owners of Foxtel.

Today they have 23m customers and like Foxtel they are seen as the ultimate source for live sports streaming.

A 4K UHD TV would allow Foxtel to deliver content from multiple providers without the need for a separate box.

You would simply plug in a Foxtel TV connect to a fast Wi Fi network and instantly after logging in have access to a world of content.

Mass retailers such as Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi could sell it and because of the larger size Foxtel could take advantage of the extra real estate to bundle in a larger processor and more streaming technology from brands such as Dolby. How about a TV with a slot for a SIM card or one that will automatically tether with a 5G service?

Sky is now owned by the US Comcast Corporation a global media and technology company with two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.

Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses.

Comcast Chief executive Brian Roberts was said to have been so impressed with Sky’s technology on a visit to the UK — when he heard favourable comments about it from a London taxi driver — that it encouraged him to bid for the company.

Sky said in a statement: “We constantly look at new technologies to bring our customers more of the content that they love. We don’t comment on product rumours.”

Observers claim that by controlling the TVs, Sky could increase its leverage across the board delivering additional choice for consumers.

In the USA Comcast’s has ambitions to rival the likes of Roku in content distribution with the owners of NBCUniversal, recently reaching a deal a with Chinese manufacturer Hisense to sell two smart-TV models under the XClass brand in the US market.

In Australia Foxtel could cut a deal with a TV distributor to design build and sell a Foxtel branded TV or deal directly with a major brand.