Leading measurement Company DxOMark claims the touch accuracy on Apple’s new iPhone 12 is poor when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Overnight the Company released the display test results of the recently launched iPhone 12 Pro and what was revealed raises questions about the accuracy of the new device which is selling in Australia for $2,000+

The iPhone 12 Pro scores 87 points overall in the DXOMARK Display test, currently, Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra 5G, which launched in August, tops the charts with 89 points.

This was a slight improvement against last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max.

To compare, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max ‘s 6.5-inches.

Dimension, Aspect Ratio: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 19.5:9

Resolution: 1170×2532 pixels, and 460 PPI

Maximum luminance: 1200 cd/m^2(candela).

Refresh rate: 60Hz.

The report says that iPhone 12 Pro, has only slight improvements in Colour, Video over the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

However, in touch accuracy, both of them score only 61, and 57 points, respectively. And are way behind several other smartphones from both Samsung and Google.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro, the device has good video brightness and contrast, smooth light transitions, good aliasing quality while gaming, and good image rendering under sunlight due to gamma.

As for Cons, it seems to have a Yellow cast in every activity, less luminance in dark lighting, low-light flickering, and more impact of Blue-light filter on brightness and colour.

On the audio side of things DxOMark claims that the Apple iPhone 12 doesn’t bring much change to its predecessors’ recipe.

Apple’s latest phone packs two speakers for stereo playback, two microphones for background noise reduction, and Dolby Atmos technology that promises sounds moving “around you in 3D space, so you feel like you’re inside the action.” Also, worth noting is that audio zoom is available when filming videos.