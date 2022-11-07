HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > SVS Launches Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers

SVS Launches Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers

By | 7 Nov 2022

SVS has launched a compact audio system with an unconditional 2-year warranty for $899.

The Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speaker pair consists of two powered speakers. The right channel speaker houses the amplifiers for both speakers plus provides all of the connections and onboard controls for the system. The non-powered left channel speaker connects to the amplified right channel via a provided proprietary connection cable.

Its user friendliness and versatility of use make it an attractive option for anyone looking to ramp up their living areas for guests or for themselves.

The clarity and deep bass come from its 200-watt (50 watts x 4) amplifier, 192kHz/24-bit DAC, and a precision tuned digital crossover. Its subwoofer output also helps with bass.

It can be connected to your TV via HDMI with connectivity and control options. Additional devices can be connected using line level, optical, 3.5mm AUX, and ethernet inputs.

High-resolution audio can also be streamed wirelessly via Wi-Fi, Apple Airplay 2 for iOS users, and Chromecast for Android users.

The new product, which comes in Piano Gloss Black and Piano Gloss White finishes, can be bought from dealers listed on the SVS website.


409136

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Bowers & Wilkins Brings Features From $50,000 Speaker To New Range
Audio Pro Launch ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
After OZ Success Lithe Audio Tackles US Market
Sony Releases New X-Series Speakers
Sonos Throws In The Towel, Customers Allowed To Keep Speakers They Failed To Order
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Telstra, TPG Give ACCC Power To Kill Network Sharing Deal
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Medibank Won’t Pay Ransom, Breaches Hit 9.7M
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Samsung S23 Series To Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Application
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Musk Fires Twitter’s Entire OZ Workforce
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced the launch of an 8K gaming monitor in a brief teaser. The ultra-wide Odyssey Neo G9 will...
Read More