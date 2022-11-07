SVS has launched a compact audio system with an unconditional 2-year warranty for $899.

The Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speaker pair consists of two powered speakers. The right channel speaker houses the amplifiers for both speakers plus provides all of the connections and onboard controls for the system. The non-powered left channel speaker connects to the amplified right channel via a provided proprietary connection cable.

Its user friendliness and versatility of use make it an attractive option for anyone looking to ramp up their living areas for guests or for themselves.

The clarity and deep bass come from its 200-watt (50 watts x 4) amplifier, 192kHz/24-bit DAC, and a precision tuned digital crossover. Its subwoofer output also helps with bass.

It can be connected to your TV via HDMI with connectivity and control options. Additional devices can be connected using line level, optical, 3.5mm AUX, and ethernet inputs.

High-resolution audio can also be streamed wirelessly via Wi-Fi, Apple Airplay 2 for iOS users, and Chromecast for Android users.

The new product, which comes in Piano Gloss Black and Piano Gloss White finishes, can be bought from dealers listed on the SVS website.