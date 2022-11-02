When Apple were banging on recently about their new ultra-expensive Apple Ultra Watch, which boasts up to 60 hours of battery life and was “ideal” for scuba diving, the guys over at Finish smart watch Company Suunto were rubbing their hands with glee.

Here was Apple moving into their market with the Company who has been selling a variety Suunto D Watches designed specifically for divers suddenly getting a heap of publicity for the category that they have been a major player in for some time.

At a function in Bondi today Suunto unveiled their latest offering with the roll out of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro which is a GPS multisport including diving watch. Instead of 60 hours battery life Suunto is offering 21 days of up time for their new device which I configured in minutes, it’s available at The Good Guys and Bing Lee.

Stylish light and with a totally redesigned interface this device are up there with the best in market today.

The first thing you notice apart from the snazzy watch bands and colours including blue, slate grey and black, is the 43 mm case that is only 10.8 mm thick, it’s also light 64 g.

A big step up from the Suunto 9 Peak this device is up there with the best smart watch brands, and it’s manufactured in Finland in factories run on wind power.

The device also supports Beidou, Galileo, Glonass and GPS satellite systems and can connect to 32 satellites simultaneously for precise location accuracy.

It’s also waterproof to up to 100 metres; Apple’s Ultra is good for 30 metres.

The new chipset architecture found in this device boosts performance while delivering better battery life.

The new battery lasts for 21 days in daily use before requiring a charge.

In Peak performance mode it lasts 40 hours, 70 h in Endurance mode and 300 h in Tour mode.Suunto 9 Peak Pro Key features:

• Ultra-thin: 10.8 mm (excluding HR dome). Screen size: 1.2.”

• Weight: the titanium model 55 g and steel model 64 g

• GPS watch with the lowest carbon footprint in the market: total life cycle CO2e emissions only 7.49 kg

• Fully carbon compensated in a reforestation project with Verified Carbon Units via Tree-Nation. The Verified Carbon Units are validated by the international verification program ensuring the quality of carbon offsetting projects.

• Tested to the highest military standard of toughness (*MIL-STD-810H). List of tests here

• Daily activity tracking: steps, heart rate, sleep, calories, stress and more

• Extremely fast charging: 100% battery in 1 hour or 10 h of training time after charging for 10 minutes

• Barometric sensor

• Over the air software updates

• Made with sapphire glass, stainless steel, and two models with grade 5 titanium

• Waterproof down to -100 m

• New snorkelling sports mode that tracks activity data down to -10 m

• 97 sport modes to choose from and the ability to create custom modes

2022 has seen an ambitious year of brand partnerships, providing its sports watches to military-inspired obstacle challenge True Grit, New Zealand-based Super Rugby team The Hurricanes and Australian motor racing team Penrite Racing.

The Suunto 9 Peak Pro will be available in six different versions, four models built with stainless steel ($759) and two models built with titanium ($959). A wide variety of accessory straps will be available to allow it to reflect a multitude of personal styles.