QLD Driver Caught Using PlayStation Steering Wheel

QLD Driver Caught Using PlayStation Steering Wheel

By | 2 Nov 2022

A Queensland driver was pulled over by highway patrol, who discovered he had replaced his standard steering wheel with a model made for the Sony PlayStation.

Remarkably, this wasn’t the major defect police officers found, discovering fitted air horns, and illegal tyre alignment.

Video footage captured and shared by Queensland Police shows the confrontation play out.

“Is that steering wheel actually a steering wheel from a gaming computer?” the officer asks.

The officer issued the driver with multiple infringement notices, “for the safety issues and the fact you are using a gaming steering wheel and your seatbelts don’t retract and also the cut bonnet structure.”

The vehicle was pulled over as part of a wider crack down on dangerous driving.

Road Policing and Regional Support Command Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus referenced the PlayStation driver in his report.

“Police have disrupted various hoon events, seen a vehicle catch fire as a result of hooning and uncovered dangerous modifications such as one vehicle which had its steering wheel replaced with a computer game steering wheel,” he explained.

“Our officers have come across illegal hooning activity being shared on social media apps like TikTok and impounded vehicles of those responsible.”



