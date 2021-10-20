Long respected for their PCs, Hewlett Packard have come out with a portable projector and, bundled with an 84″ screen, the CC200 looks an impressive entry into the market.

While not directly manufactured by HP – it’s licensed to GAC Technology – the unit looks set to be a cheaper option than many out there.

With full HD resolution and a 200 lumens light source, it’ll also pack a two 3W speaker system.

Comfortable on a small table or by your bed, it will give you an image of up to 80 inches at 2.1m with a 1.2:1 throw ratio, so it should prove very versatile.

Helping out in the versatility sector, there are two USB slots, an HDMI and a 3.5mm audio-out.