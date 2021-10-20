HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HP Make Territorial Move Into Projector Market

HP Make Territorial Move Into Projector Market

By | 20 Oct 2021

Long respected for their PCs, Hewlett Packard have come out with a portable projector and, bundled with an 84″ screen, the CC200 looks an impressive entry into the market.

While not directly manufactured by HP – it’s licensed to GAC Technology – the unit looks set to be a cheaper option than many out there.

With full HD resolution and a 200 lumens light source, it’ll also pack a two 3W speaker system.

Comfortable on a small table or by your bed, it will give you an image of up to 80 inches at 2.1m with a 1.2:1 throw ratio, so it should prove very versatile.

Helping out in the versatility sector, there are two USB slots, an HDMI and a 3.5mm audio-out.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Acer Hit Boss Level With New Gaming Rig And Projectors
Lenovo Leads As PC Market Thrives, Despite Shortages
BREAKING NEWS: Has The Chinese Government Just Nobbled Lenovo?
Chromebook Demand Dropped 50% In One Month
HP Struggles As Dell, Lenovo, & Acer Deliver Record Sales
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
BREAKING: Facebook Planning To Rename
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
IKEA Confirms New Bluetooth Speaker Lamps
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
COMMENT: I’m An Android Smartphone But No-One Buys Me. What am I?
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
Acer Jacket Protects From The Elements And Microbes
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

360 Reality Audio Now Available on Amazon Music
Latest News
/
October 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony Electronics Inc will expand 360 Reality Audio distribution, content, and compatible devices, including support from Amazon Music Unlimited to play...
Read More