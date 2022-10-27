Super Retail Group shares are up more than 2 per cent this morning, as the company gives a solid trading performance update at its AGM.

The company’s sales are up 20 per cent across its four core brands for the first sixteen weeks of the FY23 financial year.

Outdoor equipment brand Macpac was the big performer, with a 76 per cent sales leap year-on-year.

Supercheap Auto sales have jumped 23 per cent in the period, while Rebel saw a 20 per cent uptick during the 16 weeks.

BCF saw a moderate sales spike of 4 per cent.

“Given the Group is cycling lockdowns in the prior comparative period, investors are cautioned against extrapolating this growth,” the company warned.

Online sales represent 10 per cent of FY23 year to date sales.

“I am pleased to report that we have maintained strong trading momentum across all of our brands,” Group CEO and Managing Director, Mr Anthony Heraghty said.

“Supercheap Auto has continued to trade well, supported by our store refurbishment program, with auto maintenance the best performing category.”

“Sales growth in rebel has been driven by ongoing recovery in foot traffic, improved stock availability from key global sports brands and an uplift in licensed sales during the AFL and NRL finals season.”